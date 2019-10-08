On September 30, 2019, Deacon James Benjamin Simmons made his transition at MCV Medical Center in Richmond, VA. He was the son of the late James Otis Simmons and Virginia Boswell Simmons. He attended the public schools of Mecklenburg County. He furthered his education as a master builder and brick mason. He later became a security officer in Brunswick County and retired after twenty-three years of service.
At an early age, he was joined in holy matrimony with Doris Gates and from that union five children were born. Doris preceded him in death and he united in Holy Matrimony with Bianca Kylelucci.
His Christian experience began at Amity Baptist Church. He was a member of the Deacon Ministry, Transportation Ministry and the Male Chorus.
James was also preceded in death by a sister, Bernice Simmons Gray Bose.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Bianca Kylelucci Simmons; two sons, Jerry Simmons (Liz) and Michael Simmons; three daughters, Elvia Vazquez (Andres), Lisa Walker and Carol Simmons Jones; brother, Otis Simmons (Martha); five grandchildren, Stephen Vazquez, Roshawn Hunter Vazquez, Kenneth Walker, Stephanie Lambert (Aaron) and Brittany Jones; two great grandchildren, Anica Peebles and Thomas Benjamin Lambert; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Amity Baptist Church, South Hill, VA with Rev. Cornelius Ogburn, pastor officiating. Interment will be in Crestview Memorial Park.
Services are entrusted to Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment, 301 W. Atlantic St., South Hill. 434.447.7158
