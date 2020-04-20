Shirley Ann Writtenberry Doyle, age 80, of Lawrenceville, VA went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Robert and Louise Writtenberry and is preceded in death by her brother, Charlie Writtenberry. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Wesley Dewitt Doyle; her children, Timothy Doyle, Sherry Clary and husband Kenneth, and Kristie Marri and husband Francis; two granddaughters, Brittany C. Peebles and husband Tiler and Katlyn Clary; her brothers, June and Jesse Writtenberry; and her sister, Judy Sullivan. Funeral services will be held at Lawrenceville Baptist Church, in the parking lot on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. We ask that you stay in your car to listen to the service. A private burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lawrenceville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 64, Lawrenceville, VA 23868. Williams Funeral Home & Crematory will be handling the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tragedy stikes local business Tuesday morning
- Four more confirmed cases Thursday morning; 61 in the county
- A letter to the residents of South Hill from Town Manager, Kim Callis
- UPDATE: Mecklenburg County Public Schools Meal pick-up Without Students in Car
- Another week of the same thing – COVID-19
- Governor extends Executive Order 53 to May 8
- I have a surprise, dear readers
- Kendall Rae Copeland places second in State Art Contest
- Virginia Dramatically Decreases Jail Population Following Guidance from Governor Northam
- Becoming Essential: Southside Virginia Community College Graduates Fill Indispensable Roles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 26
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.