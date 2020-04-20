Shirley Ann Writtenberry Doyle

Shirley Ann Writtenberry Doyle, age 80, of Lawrenceville, VA went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020.  She is the daughter of the late Robert and Louise Writtenberry and is preceded in death by her brother, Charlie Writtenberry.  She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Wesley Dewitt Doyle; her children, Timothy Doyle, Sherry Clary and husband Kenneth, and Kristie Marri and husband Francis; two granddaughters, Brittany C. Peebles and husband Tiler and Katlyn Clary; her brothers, June and Jesse Writtenberry; and her sister, Judy Sullivan.  Funeral services will be held at Lawrenceville Baptist Church, in the parking lot on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. We ask that you stay in your car to listen to the service. A private burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lawrenceville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 64, Lawrenceville, VA  23868.  Williams Funeral Home & Crematory will be handling the arrangements. 