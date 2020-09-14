Verta Mae Watkins was born on July 15, 1953 in Brunswick County to the late Whitney and Hester Brown Watkins. She graduated from Park View Senior High School and was a member of Whittle Grove Baptist Church. Verta was employed by Southside Services Board where she worked with Ashley Manor as a social worker for over 20 years.
Verta departed this life on September 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, James, Horace, Whitney, Wesley and Roosevelt; and two sisters, Emma and Rosa.
She is survived by: her daughter, La-Tarsha S. Watkins and granddaughter, Zakayia A. Watkins both of Alexandria, VA; sisters, Martha Watkins of New York, Queen Williams of Brodnax and Flossie Watkins (Jerome) of La Crosse; sister-in-law, Nancy Watkins; brothers-in-law, Thomas Bragg and Dean Williams; aunt, Goldie Lambert; other relatives and friends.
A graveside service was held Saturday, September 12 in the Whittle Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Services were entrusted to Oris P. Jones Funeral Est., South Hill.
