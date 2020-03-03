Mrs. Peggy Wright Clary Nichols, age 78 of Bracey, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her residence. She was the retired manager of the former Cato’s for over thirty years and the widow of Ernest Lee Clary and Thomas Andrew Nichols. She is survived by a son Stephen Clary and his wife Rebecca of Bracey , a grandson Robert Lee Clary of La Crosse and a brother Milton Wright of Emporia and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be private. The family request memorial contributions be made to the Southside Rescue, P. O. Box 546, South Hill, Va. 23970. Online condolences may be sent through www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home, South Hill, is serving the Clary family.
