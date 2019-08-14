Mrs. Betty M Newman, age 84 of Baskerville, died Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stuart O. Newman and is survived by 4 children, Deborah J. Steele of Hampton, Sharon E. Newman (Karen Roy) of California, Roderick “Rod” C. Newman (Dolores) of Woodford, and Dale A. Newman (Sally Lou) of Boydton. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and a sister Kaye M. Bartoo of Richmond, VA.
Mrs. Newman will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all that knew her. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.
A graveside service was conducted at 3pm, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery with visitation following. The family requests memorial considerations may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association, Southeastern VA Chapter, 6359 Center Dr., Ste 102, Norfolk, VA 23502. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Newman family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.