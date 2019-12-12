Bob Britton Jones

JONES, Bob Britton, 86, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Bob was born in Brunswick County and spent his adult life in Richmond. Bob was the son of William Bryant Jones and Louisa B. Spraggins Jones. Bob was the husband of the late Mary Elizabeth Wesson Jones. His sisters, Audrey Jones Sutey, Dorothy Louise Jones and Marie Charlotte Jones preceded Bob in death. He is survived by sister, Beverly Jones Ellis of Gasburg; children, Steven D. Jones (Dawn) of Midlothian and Bryant B. Jones (Bernice) of Mount Ulla, N.C.; sister-in-law, Lula Cheek (Charles) of Hanover; five grandchildren, Jonathan (Jennifer), Daniel, Amanda (Matthew), Blaine and Cheston; two great-grandchildren, Lily and Jaxon; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob has been a member of Bethia United Methodist Church since 1968. Bob enjoyed gardening and helping others, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside ceremony will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23233. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Antioch Christian Church, P.O. Box 251, Gasburg, Va. 23857 or American Diabetes Association, 870 Greenbrier Circle, Suite 404, Chesapeake, Virginia 23320.
