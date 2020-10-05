Ray Lee Gregory, born October 21, 1942 to Harvey and Edith Gregory departed this life September 28, 2020. He attended public school in South Hill and received his high school diploma from East End High School. After relocating to New York City, he worked with the New York City Department of Sanitation for 30 years and was a faithful member of Cannan Baptist Church. After retirement, he moved to New Castle, DE and attended Bethel AME Church. Once he decided to return to where it all started for him, Ray also returned to Gethsemane Baptist Church.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Zera Gregory; three daughters, Letitia and Sheila Gregory of DE and Elana (Charles, Jr.) McEwen of GA; six grandchildren, Raychard (Danielle) Gregory, Sierra McEwen, Jacari Gregory, Amaya McEwen and Kira Jefferson. Charles McEwen III preceded him in death; a great granddaughter, Nevaeh Gregory; one brother, James (Betty) Gregory; a sister-in-law, Mary Bracey Dunston; a brother-in-law, James Valentine; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.
A Celebration of his life was held on Sat. Oct. 3. Services were entrusted to the professional staff of Oris P. Jones Funeral Est., South Hill.
