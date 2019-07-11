Mrs. Irene Melton Hendrick, age 88, of La Crosse, died July 1, 2019, at the Hundley Center after an extended illness. She was the widow of John Lee Hendrick. Mrs. Hendrick is survived by her two daughters: Margaret Hazelwood and husband Harvey of La Crosse and Cynthia Moran and her husband Dale of Vidalia, GA. She is also survived by two brothers: Billy Melton of Danville and Bobby Melton of La Crosse; one sister, Cleo Chandler of Red Lawn; one grandson, Derek Hazelwood; two step-grandchildren: Jonathan Moran and Christina Dollar, three great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Hendrick was predeceased by two brothers: Leroy Melton and Wayne Melton and two sisters: Rachel Melton and Mary Staples. Mrs. Hendrick was very active in her church and served the local nursing homes with devotions, singing and parties. She enjoyed gardening and growing flowers. A funeral service was conducted on Thursday, July 4th at 11:00 A.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment following in the La Crosse Cemetery. The family received friends on Wednesday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 6315 N. Center Dr., Suite 233, Norfolk, VA 23502. Online condolences may be sent through www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hendrick family.
