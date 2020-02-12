Leland Warren Jackson, the youngest child born to the late Eola Phillips Jackson and Alfred Jackson, departed this life on February 6, 2020. Affectionately known as “LW,”, “Warren” or “Jack,” Leland was educated in Mecklenburg County and graduated with the Class of 1976. He was employed at the former Mecklenburg Correctional Center as a corrections officer and served as a member on the Strike Force Responsive Team, “Tact 88”.
Leland married his high school sweetheart, Marlene Regina Jiggetts and they were blessed with two children, Adrian and Cottrel.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Arlene, Cornelius, Bobby and James.
He leaves: his devoted wife of 39 years, Marlene; son, Adrian Warren Jackson (Christine); daughter, Cottrel Marion Jackson (Terrance Powell); one granddaughter, Laila M Jackson; sisters: Pearl Anderson and Carrie Alston; brothers: Alfred Jackson, Jr. (Alma), Freddie Jackson (Ella) and Drewry Jackson (Denece); and a host of nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, LaGretta Jiggetts, Marilyn Crute, Gillette Higgins and Carolyn Townes; brother-in-law: Thomas Jiggetts; and many other relatives and devoted friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Lake Gaston Christian Center, Ebony, VA. Arrangements were entrusted to the staff of Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment, South Hill, VA.
