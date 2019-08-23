Debra Louise Reekes Edmonds, age 66, of Richmond, VA passed away August 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Christine Reekes and her brother, Freddie Reekes. She is survived by her love for 14 years, Graham Haddock; her children, Scott Edmonds and wife Michelle, Ashley Edmonds Walters and husband Byron, Elizabeth Jones and husband David, Paula Haddock and partner Tobias Sturmer and Rebecca Morse; her grandchildren, Madison and Jackson Walters, Ryan Edmonds, Casey, Daniel and Ethan Jones, and Sebastian and Narelle Morse; her sister-in-law, Peggy Reekes; her nieces and their families, Monica R. Morris, Melissa R. Rose and Melanie R. Newby; and her grand-dog, Banjo. A memorial service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, 5211 W Broad St., Suite 102, Richmond, VA. 23230 or online , www.askccf.org.
