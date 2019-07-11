Mrs. Joan Bottoms Ittner, age 77, of La Crosse, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 in her home. She was the long time pianist and choir director for the River Ridge Chapel, a seamstress, homemaker and enjoyed baking and cooking, bird watching and caring for her flowers. Mrs. Ittner is survived by her husband of 59 years, Otto G. Ittner, Jr. of La Crosse; her daughter, Vanessa I. Mole and her husband David of North Chesterfield; her son, Timothy W. “Scooter” Ittner and his wife Sandra of La Crosse; two brothers: Lonnie Leslie of Powhatan and Randy Leslie of Blacksburg and her three grandchildren: Sarah Ittner, Megan Ittner and Dylan Ittner. Mrs. Ittner was preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa Ittner. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, July 11th at 2:00 P.M. in Dale Memorial Park in Chesterfield. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association at P.O. Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Ittner family.
