Miss Bonnie Lou Gittman , age 66, of Blackridge, died , Friday, June 12, 2020 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Whitfield F. Gittman and Bernice Mise Gittman.
Bonnie is survived by her three brothers; James Earl “Pete” Gittman of Blackridge, Whitfield B. “Buck” Gittman and wife Rachel of La Crosse and Bobby Lee Gittman and wife Clara also of Blackridge, several nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service was conducted Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Mise Family Cemetery in Blackridge.
The family suggest memorial contributions in Bonnies’ name be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W, #230, Landover, MD 20785.
