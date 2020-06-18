Miss Bonnie Lou Gittman

South Hill, VA (23970)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.