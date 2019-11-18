Albertis Drummond, age 87, of Lawrenceville, VA passed away November 13, 2019. He is the son of the late Clarence Allen and Marion Spiers Drummond. Albertis served in the Army and was a Korean War Veteran and a member of the VFW, Lawrenceville Post. He graduated from Danville DTI and was a lifetime Volunteer Fireman. Albertis was a member of Dolphin Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for over 50 years. He was also past president of Woodmen Life. He is survived by his wife, Mary Drummond; his children, David Watson Drummond and wife Brenda and Deborah D. Powers; his grandchildren, Ryan Lafoon (Samantha), Jamie Lafoon (Crystal), Kelly D. Allen (Jessie) and Katie Jo Drummond; eight great grandchildren; two brothers, Francis Bain Drummond and Marion Leroy Drummond; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services were conducted 1:00 p.m. Friday at Williams Funeral Home Lawrenceville with interment at Crestview Memorial Park, La Crosse, VA. The family received friends Friday from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dolphin Baptist Church c/o Jane Hawkins, 815 Old Tobacco Drive, Dolphin, VA 23843 or Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department, 400 N Main Street, Lawrenceville, VA 23868.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.