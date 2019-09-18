Mr. James A. “AL” Moody, age 91, of South Hill, died, Monday, September 16, 2019 at his residence. He was a self-employed electrician and the widower of Evelyn Tanner Moody.
Al is survived by his daughter, Carolyn M. Black of South Hill, two granddaughters; Beth A. Thompson of Richmond and Melissa B. Conner and husband Scott of South Hill, three great grandsons; Dylan Thompson of Farmville, Logan and Caleb Conner both of South Hill, a sister Rose Ferguson of Winston-Salem N.C., and two brothers; E. B. Moody of Kenbridge and Harvey Moody of White Plains. He was predeceased by three brothers; Prince, George and Ernest Moody and two sisters; Margaret Baisey and Ruby Hite .
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Thursday , September 19, 2019 in Crestview Memorial park at 2:00 P.M. by Pastor Dan Jarrell.
If desired , memorial contributions may be made to the Southside Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 546, South Hill, VA. 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Moody family.
