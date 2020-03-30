Mr. William Mason Hudson, age 87, of South Hill, died Saturday March 28, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was a civilian contractor for Fort Pickett and a U.S. Navy Veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Hudson is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara H. Hudson of South Hill; his son Wayne Hudson and his wife Tina of South Hill; his daughter, Tammy H. Parker and her husband David of Bracey; his daughter by choice Tammy Green and her husband Mark of Dundas; his five grandchildren: Kristen DeJarnette and her husband Matt, Eric A. Hudson and his wife Katlyn, Madison Howle and her husband Hunter, Mason Whittemore and Sydney Green; his two great-grandchildren: Bryce and Hudson DeJarnette and his sister-in-law, Mary Hudson of Kenbridge. Mr. Hudson was preceded in death by his two brothers: Lloyd and Charles Hudson. The family wishes to thank Dorothy Drummond for the loving and outstanding care she provided for Mr. Hudson. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Monday March 30th at 2:00 P.M. in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Mr. Hudson’s name may be made to the Southside Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 546, South Hill, VA 23970 or to the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department at 114 N. Brunswick Avenue, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hudson Family.
