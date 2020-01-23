Archer B. Clary, age 94, of Gasburg, VA passed away January 21, 2020. A.B. was a WWII Army Veteran and received the Purple Heart Award. He was a lifelong member of Olive Branch United Methodist Church. A.B. is preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Shoop. He is survived by his wife, Lenora “Polly” Bowen Clary; his children, Tommy Clary and wife Gayle, Carol Baird and husband Kenneth and Ronnie Harrison and wife Meg; his son-in-law, Russell Shoop; his grandchildren, Dale Shoop (Liz), T.C. Shoop, Nicole Lomerson (Stephen), Matthew Clary, Lisa Horoszewski (Devin), Melissa Chouinard (Trey) and Christie Harrison; his great grandchildren, Audrey and Caroline Shoop, Archer and Braeden Shoop, Emma and Aidan Lomerson and Asher, Maggie and Claire Chouinard. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Olive Branch United Methodist Church, Gasburg, VA with interment at the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 386, Gasburg, VA 23857 or the Brunswick County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 522, Lawrenceville, VA 23868. Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville will be handling the arrangements.
