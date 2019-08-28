Mrs. Dorothy Quinn Keeling, age 98, of South Hill, died Tuesday August 27, 2019 in her home. She was a physician’s wife, a graduate of Westhampton College, a long time member of First Baptist Church of South Hill who was very active in the church’s music program and Sunday School. She also played the organ and piano for every church in this area including weddings, funerals and Sunday services. She also was very active in civic affairs having become president of almost every association she participated in from the Park View PTA to the Virginia Auxiliary to the Medical Society of Virginia. Mrs. Keeling was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dr. Robert Daniel Keeling and her grandson, Thomas Horne. Mrs. Keeling is survived by her five children: Robert Daniel Keeling, ll and his wife Pam of Henrico, Dorothy Diane Keeling Coleman and her husband Mike of Henrico, Gloria Ruth Keeling Horne and her husband Ricky of Ashland, Warren Frederick Keeling and his wife Mary of Newport News and Barbara Marie Keeling Correll and her husband Steve of Bracey; twelve grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday August 30th at 2:00 P.M. in First Baptist Church of South Hill with interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Mrs. Keeling was a strong encourager, someone who celebrated excellence and had an ear for music, an eye for color and a heart for education. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Keeling family.
