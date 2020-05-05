Mr. Darrell Arnett Weaver

Mr. Darrell Arnett Weaver, age 79, of South Hill, died Monday, May 4, 2020, in Meadowview Terrace, Clarksville. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a shipping supervisor for Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company. Mr. Weaver is survived by two sisters, Gayle Register of South Hill and Cynthia Kidwell (Jack) of Boydton; a niece, Susan Creedle (Steve) of South Hill; many loving great nieces and nephews; and his caregiver, Joyce Hardy, of Clarksville. He was predeceased by his parents, Delbert and Elizabeth Weaver, a sister, Peggy Brame, and a niece, Beth Quinn. A private graveside funeral service will be conducted Thursday, May 7th at Oakwood Cemetery, South Hill. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com.  Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Weaver family