Mrs. Clara Elizabeth Baskerville Hicks daughter of the late Sterling and Inez Tisdale Baskerville, was born March 11, 1930 in Lunenburg County, VA and departed this life January 28, 2020 at VCU-MCV Hospital, Richmond, VA.
She leaves to mourn a devoted daughter- Shelia Hicks Hawkins of the home; daughter-in-law, Esther Bell, Victoria, VA; one sister- Everleen Tisdale, Kenbridge, VA; sister-in-law, Emma Baskerville, Kenbridge, VA; foster daughters- Alicia Kirkland and LaTonya Franklin; 11 grandchildren-Marvin Baskerville, Ella Logan, Sharon Taylor, Vernon Logan, Franklin Gunther, William Bell, Eugene Baskerville, Shanelle Baskerville, Joshua Neblett, Kayaierra Kenny, and Dalani Mitchener; 16 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren; special grand-daughters, Tammie Baskerville and Mildred Hawthorne; her guardian angel- Michelle McCauley, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service was held Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church, Kenbridge, VA. Reverend Elmus Morgan, Jr. Officiated. Burial followed in Rosebud Baptist Church Cemetery, Dundas, VA.
Feggins Funeral Home Incorporated was in charge of the arrangements.
