Mr. Wesley Grey Simmons passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of 80. Born in Halifax County on June 15, 1939, he was the son of the late Frank Edward Simmons and the late Louise Reagan Simmons. He was married to Faye Hudson Simmons, who survives.
Wesley was retired from the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Department as an investigator. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. The loves of his life were his wife, family and farm.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by brothers, Wayne Simmons and wife, Mary Ann, and Edward Simmons, Sr. and wife, Sandra; niece, Donna Simmons Terry; nephew, Edward Simmons, Jr. and wife, Jennifer; and a host of other family members.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Union United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship hall.
The family requests those wishing to give memorials to please consider Union United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 1502, Halifax, VA 24558.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at brookslyon.com.
The family is being served by Brooks Lyon Funeral and Cremation Services, 115 Main Street, South Boston, VA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.