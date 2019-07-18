Mr. Ronald Lee Johnson, age 73, of Lawrenceville, passed June 29, 2019 at the Hundley Center.
He was a ticket master with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., a former employee of the Town of Brodnax, and the Virgina Dairy Co.
Ronald was preceded in death by his brothers; Thomas and Ernest Johnson and a sister Lillie Rose Moore.
He is survived by his twin brother Donald Johnson, his-sister-in-law, Mae Johnson of Brodnax, three nephews; Robert Bolt of North Carolina, Robert Moore (Donna) of Amelia and Douglas Moore (Bessie) of Brodnax, three nieces; Shelia Orr (Jimmy) of North Carolina, Jean Holt (Henry) of Dundas and Rosa Wilborn (Bill) of La Crosse and a host of great, great great and great great great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment in the Johnson Family Cemetery Brodnax.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 1, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 311 , Chase City, VA 23924.
Online condolences may be sent through www.crowderhitecrews.com Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home is serving the Johnson family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.