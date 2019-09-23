Mr. James Lee Scott, age 46 of Brodnax, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at his residence. He was a former heavy machine operator for Vulcan Materials.
Mr. Scott is survived by his wife Danelle Davis Scott, his parents Donnie and Bonnie Scott of Victoria, a son Travis Scott of White Plains, two step-sons, Joey Banes of Norfolk and Thomas Banes, Jr. of South Hill, a brother Michael Scott and wife Hope of Kenbridge, Va. , two grandchildren Lilianna Banes and Luke Banes and an uncle Johnny Barber.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory . The family will receive friends starting at 5:00 P.M. until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Drive, Reston, Va. 20190. Online condolences may be sent through our website www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Scott family
