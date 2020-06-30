Mr. Harvey Jackson “ Jack” Allen, age 95, of Palmer Springs, passed away Saturday, June 27th, 2020.
Jack was born on June 25, 1925 in Danville, VA. Jack joined the US Army Air Corp at age 18. Following WW ll he returned to Danville where he earned a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked at the Long Mill Dam until 1948 when he moved to South Hill, VA to begin his career with the Corp of Engineers, building the John H Kerr Dam. After a successful 35 year career, he retired as the “Dam Superintendent” in 1983. He was a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge, a long time member and past Deacon of the Bethesda Baptist Church in Palmer Springs.
Jack is the widower of Annie Lou Allen. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Allen Hubbard and husband Charles of Palmer Springs, two granddaughters; Heather H Hammelman and husband Nick of Midlothian, VA and Martha H Reilly and husband Neal of North Attleboro, MA, five great grandchildren; Ryan, Lauren and Jake Hammelman of Midlothian and Matthew and Meghan Reilly of North Attleboro, MA, a sister, Betty Cox of Danville, VA. and a nephew Allen Cox of Buckingham, VA.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, June 30th at 10:00am in Oakwood Cemetery, South Hill, VA.
Family and Friends may visit and register at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home during normal business hours 9am-5pm daily. Online condolences may be sent through our website at www.crowderhitecrews.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bethesda Baptist Church, 1614 Buggs Island Rd., Boydton, VA 23917 or the Alzheimer’s Association P. O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
