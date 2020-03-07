Mr. Francis Eugene “Frank” Harris, age 85, of South Hill, died on Wednesday March 4, 2020 in his home. He was the retired manager of the South Hill Pepsi Cola plant. Mr. Harris is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rosa R. Harris of South Hill; His son, Greg Harris and his wife Kathe of Colonial Heights; his two granddaughters: Amber L. Harris of Chester and Heather Richey and her husband Eric of Midlothian and her two great-grandsons: Ethan and Ryan Richey. A funeral service will conducted on Saturday morning March 7th at 11:00 in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 until 7:30 in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Mr. Harris’ name may be made to the First Baptist Church at 410 North Mecklenburg Avenue, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harris family.
