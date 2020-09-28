Mr. Ogburn Miles Taylor, age 78 of Brodnax, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Hundley Center. He was an U.S. Army veteran, a former officer with the South Hill Police Department, and a former K-9 Deputy for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department. He retired from Luck Stone in Burkeville where he was a heavy equipment operator. He was quite a character who is remembered by many as a beloved softball coach and an avid coon hunter. Ogburn is survived by his wife Cecillia Taylor, his daughter Ann Taylor Wright and son-in-law Allen of Brodnax, his sister Charlotte Johnson (Glenn) of South Hill, and three grandchildren Michael, Jack, and Taylor Wright. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Taylor & Wright Farm, 1414 Meherrin River Road in Brodnax with fellowship to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Southside Virginia Quail Forever, Attention: Youth Programs, P. O. Box 888, South Hill, Va. 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Taylor family.
