Major Andrew Jackson “Jackie” Moseley, Jr. (U.S. Army Retired) of South Hill, VA passed away Saturday October 19, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew Jackson Moseley Sr. and Zehmer Beatrice Eastwood Moseley; brother, Thomas “Tommy” Moseley, and he is survived by his wife Patricia Farrar Moseley, his daughter Debbie Moseley Gracia (Ernest) of Belton, TX, his sons Michael “Mike” Moseley (Susan) of Austin, TX, Thomas “Tom” Moseley ( Sofia Gutierrez) of Marvel Falls, TX, his step-sons Randy Farrar of Richmond, VA, Troy Farrar (Amy) of Richmond, VA, his grandchildren Christopher Galvan, Justin Galvan, Garrett Gracia, Connor Moseley, Caitlin Moseley, Katorina Moseley, Tristian Moseley, Morgan Farrar, Ashton Farrar, Allyson Farrar; great grandsons Jason Galvan and Harrison Galvan, his brother Ronald W. “ Ronnie” Moseley (Gwen) of Colonial Heights, VA , his niece Shannon Lodge (Mark) his nephews Travis Moseley (Sara) and Reid Moseley, special caregivers LaToya King, Linda Garrison and Jennifer Wales. He graduated from Western Kentucky University with his Master’s Degree in Public Service, American Technological University with his Master’s Degree in Science, The University of Central Texas with his Master’s Degree of Science, The University of Nebraska at Omaha with his Bachelor’s Degree in General Studies. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and recipient of the Purple Heart, 2 Bronze Metals and Certificate of Appreciation from the Department of the Army. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 PM Thursday evening at the Farrar Funeral Home 1260 N. Mecklenburg Ave. South Hill, VA and where funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday. Interment to follow at Crestview Cemetery in LaCrosse, VA with Military Honors. The family suggest that memorial contributions be made to: Alzheimer’s Association of Richmond 4600 Cox Road #130 Glen Allen, VA 23060, Southside Rescue Squad 810 W. Atlantic Street South Hill, VA 23907 or South Hill Volunteer Fire Department 114 N. Brunswick Ave. South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be made at www.farrarfuneralhome.net.
