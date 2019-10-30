Major Andrew Jackson "Jackie" Moseley, Jr.

South Hill, VA (23970)

Today

Rain showers early with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 39F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.