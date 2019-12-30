Dr. Albert Lee Daw

DAW, Dr. Albert Lee, born in New Bern, NC on July 2, 1932 died at his home in Mechanicsville, VA on December 13, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Hubert Athus and Edna Honrine Daw; his brother, Robert Beal Daw; and first wife, Patricia McClure Daw, mother of their children, Susan Kate, Robert Beal and Theodore Albert Daw. Dr. Daw is survived by his children and wife, Margaret Francis Daw.
Dr. Daw graduated from the University of Virginia and taught Chemistry and Biology in New York.
He then decided to go back to college and graduated from the University of Maryland with a surgical degree. He practiced his surgical skills in Maryland and North Carolina before being accepted by Dr. Charles Frederick Sturmer, Jr. in South Hill as a partner in the Southside Surgical Associates.
After his retirement, he taught nursing in a local community college in Alberta, VA. After moving to Mechanicsville, he taught briefly courses in OR Techs at CJW Hospital and Nursing at J. S. Reynolds Community College.
Dr. Daw was an avid reader, the author of two books himself. He enjoyed traveling, camping, hiking, was a life guard and scuba diver.
In 1952 he was nominated for the Carnegie Award for his heroism in jumping off the bridge to save the life of a man who attempted suicide by leaping off the bridge. An article was published in the Virginian Pilot commending him for his accomplishment in bringing the man safely back to shore.
Dr. Daw was quite an all around athlete in his younger years and played on the basketball team for Lechter Starke High School in Orange, Texas and was ranked #3 in the state of Texas as one of the highest scoring point guards.
Among his most treasured moments was being an accomplished surgeon, teaching, always studying to improve himself and being a friend to everyone he met.
The highlight in his many accomplishments was being a member of the Order of the Arrow and an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.
At his request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.
Contributions may be made in his memory to VCU-CMH Hospice Care, 1755 N. Mecklenburg Ave., South Hill, VA 23950.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.