Gladys Marie (JoAnne) Coleman passed away peacefully in her home in Fairfax on Thanksgiving day of natural causes. She had just celebrated her 90th birthday (Nov. 25) among family and friends. She had nine children, two of whom passed, Janet and Judy. She leaves behind seven children, Jerry Wayne, Jimmy Dale, Joan Marie, Joyce Gayle, Janet Cheryl, Tammy Lyn and Toni Michelle, two sisters, Agnes and Ellen, and two brothers, Randy and Bobby, close to 20 grand and great grandchildren and too many nieces, nephews and cousins to count.
Gladys was born at home in Forksville, Virginia to Sterling Nash and Annie Laurie Bennett. She was the oldest of nine children. She spent most of her childhood in Southern Virginia where she worked cotton and tobacco and cared for her siblings. During the course of her life she lived throughout Virginia including Richmond and Northern Virginia, but South Hill was always home.
Gladys was married to Robert Monroe Hayes and Albert W. Coleman, both deceased.
She worked tirelessly to provide for her family from managing restaurants and a bowling alley to providing childcare.
Her home remained open to family and friends until the day she passed. Gladys/JoAnne loved music, enjoyed dancing, had a ready laugh and prided herself on always looking her best. She bragged about her cooking, was smart and witty and her recall flawless to the very end. Her passing will leave a huge gap in the lives of those who enjoyed a call or a quick drop-in to hear her stories, have a bite to eat and feel her love. She will be missed deeply and loved always.
Gladys’ memorial service will be held Thursday, December 12 at the New Hope Baptist Church, 255 Union Mill Rd, La Crosse, VA, Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.