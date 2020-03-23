Mrs. Etta Mae Morgan Allgood, age 83, of Baskerville, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at her residence. She was the retired assistant manager of the former Leggetts Department Store in South Hill.
Etta is survived by her husband of sixty-six years Chambers Gordon Allgood , a sister Carolyn M. Arrington of South Hill and numerous nieces and nephews, among them are Nancy M. Satterwhite, William E. Arrington and Anthony L. Matthews. She was predeceased by her parents Edward J. and Pearl Morgan, a brother Clinton J. Morgan and two sisters; Marion Matthews and Mary Ann Johnstin.
A graveside funeral service was conducted Sunday , March 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, Baskerville. An announced visitation is not advised at this time but friends and family may drop by to view and sign her register both at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home or at the family’s residence, 25440 U.S. Hwy 58, E., Baskerville, Va. The family does request memorial contributions be made to the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 119, Baskerville, Va. 23915 Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Allgood family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.