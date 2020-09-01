Mrs. Marilyn S. Frank Reed, born January 13, 1936 in Theresa, NY to John E. Schell and Myrtle E. Schell of Watertown, NY. and died August 30, 2020 at her residence.
She was the widow of her beloved husband of forty years Leonard W. Frank and her most recent husband Stephen K. Reed.
Marilyn was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church in Ebony, Va. where she sang in the Prospect Choir and was a past member of the handbell choir. She served on several committees in church and was the past president of the United Methodist Women.
She loved serving her community and participated in many groups including the Lake Gaston Ladies club, Eaton’s Ferry AARP, Young At Heart Bowling League and her Mah Jongg Group.
Near and dear to Marilyn’s heart was her love of sewing and quilting. As a member of the Piecemakers Quilting Guild, she donated large amounts of beautiful quilts to hospitals and those in need.
Left to cherish her memory are her greatest accomplishments , her two sons William Frank (Laura) of Suffolk, VA and David Frank (Paula) of Ivor, VA. Grandma was a title Marilyn was proud to carry. She has several grandchildren and great grandchildren left to remember the countless pontoon boat rides and fun times at the lake with Grand-ma. A special neighbor and friend of fifty plus years Sue Highland, two brothers; Jerry Schell (Paula) of Watertown, NY and Robert Schell of Newport, NY, a sister-in-law Nancy of Earlville, NY and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by two sisters Elizabeth Magna of West Chatham, MA, Janice Farnham of Vernon, CT and one brother John D. Schell of Earlville, NY.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Prospect Cemetery, Ebony, VA,
Family and friends may visit and sign the register for Marilyn at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home during normal business hours. (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily). Memorial contributions may be made to Prospect UMC, P. O. Box 25, Ebony, VA 23845, Warren County Rescue Squad, 672 Enterprise Rd., Littleton, NC 27850 or Amedisys Foundation, 3320 U S Hwy 1, Suite B, Franklinton, NC 27525. Online condolences may be sent through www.crowderhitecrews.com
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Frank/Reed family.
