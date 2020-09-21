Mr. Russell H. Lawrimore, age 78, of Bracey, VA died Saturday, September 19, 2020.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, the former Manager of Brodnax Mills and the widower of Donna Gardner Lawrimore.
Russell is survived by his daughter Gina Lawrimore of Boydton, his son Russell H. Larimore, Jr. and wife Kalicia of Yulee, FL., a brother Marshall T. Lawrimore of Columbus, GA, a granddaughter Holland Grace Lawrimore and three grandsons Nicholas, Sam and Charles Lawrimore.
A private funeral service will conducted at a later date.
The family suggest memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 201 Temple Ave., Colonial Heights, Va. 23834.
Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Lawrimore family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.