Joan Leininger

Joan Leininger, 85, of La Crosse, VA, passed away September 8, 2019.  She is the daughter of the late Gerald and Vivian Zink. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeff, and husband, Jack.  She is survived by her daughter Julie, 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and sister, Janet. Joan loved music, and was a gifted teacher. She began a lifetime of studying the Bible at age 28, teaching Good News Clubs, Bible Studies, and Sunday School, and telling everyone she met about the God Who loved them. There will be a celebration of her life on November 9th, at 11a.m. at Lake Gaston Christian Life Centre, in Ebony.  Memorial Contributions may be sent to  Lake Gaston Christian Life Centre,  P.O. Box 31, Ebony, Virginia 23845