Mrs. Sheila Muse Quinn, age 56 of Petersburg, formally of Victoria, VA. went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was a graduate of Central of Lunenburg, Class of 1982. Retired as a life insurance agent for AIG, American General Life Insurance Co. due to health complications. Passionate for her love of decorating, flower gardening, crafts, bird watching, animals and spending time at her “Home away from Home” on Lake Gaston. Sheila is survived by her husband Jon J. Quinn, a daughter Alesha Moore and husband David Moore , Jr. of La Crosse, a son Daniel C. Woodlief of Fort Hood, Texas, a step-daughter Stephanie Quinn of Farmville, a step-son Michael J. Quinn of Chase City, her mother Faye Parham, her father Lloyd Muse, Sr. (Arlette) , Mother and Father -in-law Ann and Gerald Quinn two brothers; Lloyd R. Muse, Jr. and wife Debbie of Powhatan and Steven Muse and wife Michelle of Chesterfield, grandchildren; Phoenix, Bailey, Charlotte & Addison Moore, four nieces and two nephews, two aunts, one uncle, a host of relatives and friends. A special cousin Sheri Dalton, a beloved feathered friend Phoofy and feline friend Simon. She was predeceased by a daughter Kayla Woodlief, paternal grandparents Eli and Nannie Belle Muse, maternal grandmother Pearlie Burns. A funeral service will be conducted Monday, May 25, 2020 in the Chapel at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. (allowing about ninety persons) with interment in Antioch United Methodist Church, Lunenburg County. A visitation, according to Phase 1 restrictions (social distancing, facial mask and once again no more than ninety persons at any one time in the chapel) will be conducted Sunday night from 6:00 to 8:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, P. O. Box 204, Norwood, New Jersey 07648, the Ronald McDonald House, 2330 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23220 or the Lake Country SPCA, 11764 US-15, Clarksville, Va. 23927. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Quinn family.
