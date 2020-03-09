Mrs. Ida P. Medlin, age 55 of LaCrosse, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 with her family beside her. Mrs. Medlin was born in LaCrosse ,VA on August 10, 1964 to Jeanette Tooley and the late Robert Parrish. Ida is also survived by her devoted husband, William “Billy” Medlin of LaCrosse; her three loving children, Eric Lucas (Tricia) of Glenn Allen, Clay Medlin (Kelly), and Crystal Medlin both of LaCrosse; six grandchildren; and two brothers, Nathan Parrish (Donna) and Russell (Terisa) both of LaCrosse, VA
Ida was a graduate of Park View High School and spent many years working at the Post office as well as Mecklenburg County Public Schools. In her free time, she enjoyed having “card night” with the family. Uno and Spades were her favorite games to play. Above all, Ida really enjoyed spending time with her six special grandchildren, Ayden, Brentley, Kyden, Nelson, Connor, and Bradley.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 - 8pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Farrar Funeral Home. Services for Mrs. Medlin will be private. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Medlin family.
