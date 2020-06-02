Carrie Walker Hudgins, born April 6, 1931 in La Crosse, Virginia came to the end of her earthly journey peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020. Carrie was born to the late Jessie and Courtney Walker and was the youngest of nine children. She joined Amity Baptist Church after marrying Alvis N. Hudgins, Jr. where she sang on the choir, was a missionary, usher and attended Sunday school.
Mother Carrie was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, a devoted church member and a faithful worker until her health failed. During her spare time she loved cooking, canning fresh vegetables out of the summer garden, and visiting family and friends. She would always share her fresh fruits and vegetables with others.
She leaves two daughters-Shirley Bumpers of South Hill and LaGretta V. Coleman of Richmond; a devoted son-in-law, Charlie Leon Bumpers (her buddy) of South Hill; one grandson, Anthony L. Bumpers of Ashburn; a sister-in-law, Alice Riddick of Washington, D.C; a brother-in-law, George Johnson of South Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private graveside service was held at Westview Cemetery, South Hill, VA. Services were entrusted to the staff of Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment.
