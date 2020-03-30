Nellie Bowen Roberts

Nellie Bowen Roberts, age 99, of Alberta, VA passed away March 28, 2020.  Nellie was born in Greensville County, VA to the late Joseph and Daisy Bowen.  She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Landon Roberts.  She is survived by a son, Wayne Roberts; a daughter, Carolyn Knoedler; two grandsons, Landon and Patrick Roberts; and five great grandchildren.  Nellie and her husband lived most of the married life in Alberta running Economy Grocery.  Nellie was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Alberta, VA and was a member of the Eastern Star and became Gran Worthy Matron.  She loved gardening and helping out in the young Methodist group.  A private graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Crestview Memorial Park in La Crosse, VA.  In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 310 Pinehurst Place, Alberta, VA  23821.  Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville will be handling the arrangements.