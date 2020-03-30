Nellie Bowen Roberts, age 99, of Alberta, VA passed away March 28, 2020. Nellie was born in Greensville County, VA to the late Joseph and Daisy Bowen. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Landon Roberts. She is survived by a son, Wayne Roberts; a daughter, Carolyn Knoedler; two grandsons, Landon and Patrick Roberts; and five great grandchildren. Nellie and her husband lived most of the married life in Alberta running Economy Grocery. Nellie was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Alberta, VA and was a member of the Eastern Star and became Gran Worthy Matron. She loved gardening and helping out in the young Methodist group. A private graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Crestview Memorial Park in La Crosse, VA. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 310 Pinehurst Place, Alberta, VA 23821. Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville will be handling the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Mecklenburg
- Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in Mecklenburg County
- Congress passes $2 trillion stimulus; largest in U.S. history
- Governor issues STAY AT HOME order
- South Hill Police looking for Verizon robbery suspect
- Confirmed Coronavirus case in Mecklenburg County
- Master Trooper, James Timothy "JT" McGhee
- A message from Mecklenburg County Schools Superintendent Paul Nichols
- Former CMH Hospital building preparing to open for possible COVID-19 surge
- Second COVID-19 case in Mecklenburg confirmed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 6
-
Apr 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.