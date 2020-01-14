Mr. James A. “Potter” Anderson, age 85 of South Hill, died Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen “Little Bit” Anderson and his son, James A. “Jimmy” Anderson, Jr. He is survived by his brother, Sterling P. Anderson, Jr., two nephews, and numerous cousins.
Mr. Anderson enjoyed traveling with his wife, working in his yard, woodworking, and good conversations with family and friends.
A graveside funeral service was conducted 11am, Friday, December 27 at Oakwood Cemetery in South Hill. Memorial considerations in his memory may be made to Southside Rescue Squad, P O Box 546, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Anderson family.
