Mrs. Carolyn Moody Black, age 70 , of South Hill, died , Saturday, November 30, 2019 in VCU/MCV hospital, Richmond.
She was the daughter of the late James Allen “Al” Moody and Evelyn Tanner Moody, a former employee of the South Hill Enterprise, a School bus driver for Mecklenburg County public schools and the widow of Johnny Black.
Carolyn is survived by two daughters; Beth Thompson of Midlothian and Melissa Conner and husband Scott of South Hill, three grandchildren; Dylan Thompson of Farmville, Logan and Caleb Connor both of South Hill.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. in New Hope Baptist Church by Pastor Dan Jarrell with a visitation to follow the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church 255 Union Mill Rd, La Crosse, Va.23950 in Carolyn’s name. Online condolences may be sent through www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
