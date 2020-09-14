Mr. Carson L. Conway, age 73, of Tanglewood Shores, Bracey, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his residence. He was a retired plumber for Betty’s Plumbing and Heating of Newport News and a Vietnam Army veteran. Mr. Conway is survived by three daughters; Bonnie Laine and husband Scott of Newport News, Michelle “Shelly” Conway also of Newport News, and Marie Avery of Hampton, Va. two sons; David Michael Beal and wife Jill of York County, VA, and Carson W. Conway of Moyock, NC, two sisters; Jackie Auerbach and husband Mark of Gloucester, VA and Teri Bistarsky and husband Jim of Bracey, a brother Michael Conway of Newport News, eight grandchildren; Megan Overman, Kaylee Trevino and Emily Laine all of Newport News, James Revels of Kanas, Joshua Avery, Jr. of Hampton, Carly Conway of Gloucester, VA, Lexie Gagne of York County and Colton Beal also of York County, two great grandchildren; Jamison Overman and Maelyn Busby both of Newport News. A memorial service with full American Legion Post 79 Military Honors will be conducted on Saturday September 19th at 2:00 P.M. in the club house of Tanglewood Shores located at 74 Tanglewood Drive, Bracey, VA 23919. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Conway family
