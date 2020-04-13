Mr. William Lee Lynch, age 77, of La Crosse, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in VCU/Community Memorial Hospital.
He was a former employee for Home Craft Corporation and M and B Metal Company.
William is survived by three sisters; Miriam L. Taylor, Etta L. Rollston and Ann L. Moseley all of La Crosse and three brothers; Donnie Lynch of Union Level, Ronnie Lynch of Clarksville and Randolph Lynch of South Hill and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 2:00 P.M. in
La Crosse Cemetery. Condolences may be sent through our website at www.crowderhitecrews.com . Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home is serving the Lynch family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.