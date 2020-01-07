Mary Alice Ellington Thomas, age 84, of Lawrenceville, VA went to be with her Lord on January 5, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Raymond and Lilla Ellington of South Hill, and is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Eugene Thomas.
A graduate of Longwood College, Mary Alice married her high school sweetheart Gene before they both embarked on their professional careers in Richmond. Mary Alice served as Secretary for Judge Ralph Catterall of the Virginia State Corporation Commission. When Gene and Mary Alice moved back to Lawrenceville, she taught full time at Brunswick Senior High School until her first son was born. She continued to teach part time as a substitute English teacher. Mary Alice later served for many years as the Secretary-Treasurer of Brunswick Insurance Agency.
Mary Alice was active in community life through civic and school organizations, including as Worthy Matron of Brunswick County Chapter #20, Order of the Eastern Star.
Mary Alice and Gene were members together of Edgerton United Methodist Church for nearly 60 years. For many years they led the youth fellowship group and taught Sunday School. It was a rare occasion for a church activity to take place without one or both of them participating.Mary Alice loved her Lord and modeled his love to her family, her church, and her community.
Her family, however, was #1 in Mary Alice’s life beginning with her husband Gene. Her two favorite titles were not professional ones - they were “Mom” and “Memaw”. Whether in health or sickness, Memaw always gave sacrificially of herself to serve her family, and treasured every visit by child or grandchild. She considered herself blessed to see the birth of so many grandchildren, who seemed to just renew her youth beyond her actual years.
Her family has been blessed to know and learn from her. While we will miss her dearly, we have the sure hope of being with her again in Heaven.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Thomas and wife Stacey and Ray Thomas and wife Pam; six grandchildren, Ashley, Brooke, Alec, Ariel, Katie and Ellie; seven great grandchildren, Aiden, ChloeLise, Paris, Beck, Delilah, Calvin and Jesse; and her caregivers, Eva Wilson and Bernadette Stith.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Edgerton United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lawrenceville, VA. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edgerton United Methodist Church, 92 County Pond Rd., Lawrenceville, VA 23868 or The Gene and Mary Alice Thomas Scholarship Fund, 109 Campus Drive, Alberta, VA 23821.
