Mr. Clyde Snead Thompson

Mr. Clyde Snead Thompson, age 82, of La Crosse, died Thursday February 6, 2020. He was a farmer and served as a school bus driver for Mecklenburg County Public Schools for 45 years where he safely transported thousands of students to school and different school events. Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 59 years, Evelyn K. Thompson of La Crosse; his daughter, Martha T. Roberts and her husband Mark of Brodnax; his son, Kevin R. Thompson of Raleigh, NC; his "adopted son" Kevin L. Leiffers; his two brothers: Herbert L. Thompson and his wife Hope of Richmond and Raymond W. Thompson and his wife Roslyn of Chesterfield; his sister, Patricia T. King of Evington, VA; his granddaughter, Ashley M. Roberts and his many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas A. Thompson. A funeral service was conducted on Sunday February 9th at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in Crestview Memorial Park. The family received friends on Saturday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mecklenburg Community Baptist Church at 123 East Main Street, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Thompson family.