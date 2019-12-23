Mrs. Doris Parrott Crowder, age 88 of South Hill, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William H. “TBo” Crowder, and is survived by her sons, Jerry L. Crowder and wife Vicki and William R. “Bill” Crowder and his wife, Karen. Also surviving are six grandchildren Michelle Allen (Bland), Jason Crowder (Shannon) Ashley Leslie (Vick), Justin Crowder (Tori), Taylor Parrish (Chip), William Crowder, Jr. (Liliana); eleven great-grandchildren, Ashley and Lindsey Allen, Keaton and Kimball Crowder, Ethan and Haley Leslie, Hannah and Emily Crowder, Channing and Charlee Parrish, and Luca Belle Crowder and her sister, Lilly Ruth Walker of Colonial Heights.
Most will remember Mrs. Crowder for her many years of banking, her faithful dedication to Ephesus Baptist Church, her bright smile, and her love of family and friends.
A funeral service were conducted by Rev. Nathan Cobb at 2pm, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Ephesus Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 1pm until the time of service. Memorial considerations in her memory are requested to Ephesus Baptist Church, 1642 Smith Cross Roads, South Hill, VA 23970 or Southside Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 546, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Crowder family.
