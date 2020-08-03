Mrs. Pamela Yale Crocker, age 73 of South Hill, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Randy Crocker of the home, and two sons, Mark Randolph Crocker of TX and Jason Palmer Crocker (Rachel) of Raleigh. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Dustin Lee Crocker, Heather Mason Crocker, Jacob Andrew Crocker and Abigail Nicole Crocker., and two nieces, Debra Clements and Karen Satterwhite (Steve).
Mrs. Crocker was a retired medical office manager and a member of South Hill United Methodist Church.
A celebration of her life will be conducted by Rev. Brian Siegle at 1pm, Thursday August 6, 2020 at South Hill United Methodist Church. The family suggest memorial considerations be directed in her memory to South Hill United Methodist Church, 105 Franklin St. South Hill, VA 23970 or American Cancer Society, Mecklenburg County Unit, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen 23060. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Crocker family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.