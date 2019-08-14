Virginia Allgood Flinn, age 76, of Scottsburg, passed away August 6, 2019. She was the widow of John Allgood and Nelson Inge. She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Bobby Lee Dunn, and Tommy Dunn, and a sister, Betty Betts. Virginia was a member of Ash Avenue Baptist Church, where she served on the Hospitality Committee. Surviving are her husband, Fred Flinn, children, Debra Allgood Staton (Sherrill), of Willow Springs, NC, Donna Allgood Wootton ( Charlotte), of South Hill, John W. Allgood (Robyn) of Moncure NC, step-daughters, Karen Hupp (Randy), Tanya Cole ( Edward), of South Boston, brother, Charles Dunn of Boydton, sister, Phyllis Hatchell (Winfred) of Baskerville, grandchildren, Jeramy Blackford (April), Crystal Fry ( Rocky), Aimee Wootton, Candice Allgood ( Cameron Doyle), McKenzie Allgood, Montgomery Allgood, Nathan Pennington, Chase Cole, Chad Hatchel (Lonnie), Jennifer Wallace (Michael), and Marissa Hupp, great grandchildren, Kayliegh Moore, Braydon Moore, Huck Blackford, Wilder Blackford, and her “ special girls”, Kylee and Avery Wallace. Funeral services were held 2:00 pm Friday at Mecklenburg Baptist Church. Interment followed in St. Andrews Episcopal Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Halifax County Cancer Association, 29 S. Main Street, Halifax, VA, 24558, or Sentara Halifax Hospice, 2204 Wilburn Ave, South Boston, VA 24592. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice, com
