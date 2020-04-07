Charles “Chuck” Victor Omick, 75, of Lawrenceville, Va., departed this life on April 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Felicia; son Charlie; and son and daughter-in-law Joey and Lara. Funeral arrangements will be decided at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to VCU Massey Cancer Center, P.O. Box 843042, Richmond, VA 23284 or Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 823 Cathedral Place, Richmond, VA 23220. Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville will be handling the arrangements.
