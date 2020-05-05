Mr. Emmett Lee Pierce, age 48 of La Crosse, died Friday, May 1, 2020 in VCU/MCV Hospital , Richmond.
He was the owner/operator of Pierce Service, a plumbing, electrical, heat and air-conditioning company.
Emmett is survived by two sons; Matthew Pierce (Amber Wooton) and Dylan L. Pierce both of La Crosse, the children’s mother Lisa Pierce, his parents; Eugene Arthur Pierce and Mattie Lee Pierce of Brodnax, his brother Christopher “Chris” Pierce and wife Christy also of Brodnax, a grandson Braxton Pierce, two nephews; Thomas and Adam Pierce and special friends; Micheal Jarvis, Greg Tanner and Blair Kinker.
A funeral service will be conducted at a later date to be announced on this website. The family suggest memorial contributions be made in Emmett’s name to the La Crosse Fire Department , P. O. Box 38, La Crosse, VA 23950 or the National Stroke Association, 9707 E. Easter Lane, Suite B, Centennial, CO 80112.
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Pierce family.
