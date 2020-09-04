Mr. Haywood Elam Gordon, Jr., age 81, of South Hill, died, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his residence. He was a retired maintenance employee for the Virginia Department of Transportation.Mr. Gordon is survived by two daughters; Vickie Gordon of South Hill and Vanessa Chain and husband David of Chesterfield, two grandchildren; Tara Tackett of Arlington, Va. and husband Jarel Cohen and Tyler Tackett of South Hill, Va. A graveside funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Union Level Baptist Church cemetery, 3579 Union Level Rd, South Hill, VA 23970. The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department, 5972 Union Level Rd., South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Gordon family.
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputy says goodbye after 30 years with Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office
- Greene Is PV’s Longest Tenured Coach
- TORNADO WARNING FOR MECKLENBURG COUNTY
- Tahlia Cypress of South Hill graduates from Campbell University School of Law
- MCSO looking for suspects in Simmons Truck Stop gaming machine robbery
- COVID-19 Update: Mecklenburg surpasses 500 cases mark with 3 new outbreaks
- Local group hoping to preserve memory of Mecklenburg’s Historically Black Schools
- Superintendent video series offers new look into 2020-2021 school year specifics
- South Hill Rotary continues with membership month
- Jackson Began Basketball Odyssey in Brunswick
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.