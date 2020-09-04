Mr, Haywood Elam Gordon, Jr.

Mr. Haywood Elam Gordon, Jr., age 81, of South Hill, died, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his residence. He was a retired maintenance employee for the Virginia Department of Transportation.Mr. Gordon is survived by two daughters; Vickie Gordon of South Hill and Vanessa Chain and husband David of Chesterfield, two grandchildren; Tara Tackett of Arlington, Va. and husband Jarel Cohen and Tyler Tackett of South Hill, Va. A graveside funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Union Level Baptist Church cemetery, 3579 Union Level Rd, South Hill, VA 23970. The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department, 5972 Union Level Rd., South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Gordon family.