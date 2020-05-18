Mrs. Mary Gee Wilson of South Hill went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 11th, 2020. Born and raised in South Hill, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Marjorie Evans and Harvey Gray Gee. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Malcolm Wilson; brothers, Earl Gee and Ben Gee; and son, James Malcolm Wilson Jr. She is survived by her loving son, William Earl Wilson (Bill) and his wife, Martha Berry Wilson. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Brandy Gillespie, James Wilson (Michele), and Raine Wilson; and one great-grandson, Jace.
Mary had a fulfilling life, best known as an exuberant conversationalist, avid gardener, and active member at Westminster Presbyterian Church. She served as the President of the Women of the Church for a number of years. A nurturing woman, Mary was a beloved member of the South Hill community. She will be best remembered for her vibrant and energetic way with both family and strangers. Her spunk and love of life were apparent to all who came to know her. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Wilson family.
