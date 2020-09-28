Sara Jane Clary, born November 24, 1953, died September 26, 2020 from a long battle with Small Cell Lung Cancer. She is preceded in death her mother, Gladys Louise King Clary, father, Willie Ross Clary, a brother, Larry Ross, and three nephews.
She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Renee and husband Thomas W. Matthews Jr.; a son, Warren H. Currin III; a granddaughter, Cassie Mae and grandson, Austin James; siblings, Walter (Dick) Clary and wife Diane; and a sister Carolyn Clary. Also surviving are nieces, Meagan Clary, Kelley (Cory Newcomb), Barbara Jean Clary, and Pamela Davis; nephews, Willie Clary (Jessica) and Brett Clary; great-nieces, Madison Clary, Ava Clary, Kylie Newcomb; great-nephew, Alex Clary, as well as numerous other family members and a special friend, Delores. A very special thank you to Monty Raney, Beth Raney, Scarlett and Cameron.
A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers we would like you to wear something yellow and think of mama’s huge smile and how she loved life because she wanted this to be a celebration of her life.
Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
